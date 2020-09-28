Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 127.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

