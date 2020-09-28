Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lifted to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,987 shares of company stock worth $24,537,423. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

