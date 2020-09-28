Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $72.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.38 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. Digi International reported sales of $64.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $278.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $278.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.10 million, with estimates ranging from $294.29 million to $299.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Digi International by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 8,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.