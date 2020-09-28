DigitalNote Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $38,644.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00896402 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003485 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 640.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,080,388,804 coins and its circulating supply is 4,865,288,312 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

