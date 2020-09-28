Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $2.35 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

