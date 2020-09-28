Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by 78.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of -9.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn ($0.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -333.3%.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

