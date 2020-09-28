Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $739,715.47

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $739,715.47 and approximately $37.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024939 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

