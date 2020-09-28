Dimecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $700,890.33 and $175.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025057 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.