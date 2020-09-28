Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.79. 139,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,875. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

