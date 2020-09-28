Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.20 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.