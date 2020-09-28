DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DIDAY remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR
