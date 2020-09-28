DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIDAY remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

