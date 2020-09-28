DMarket Market Cap Hits $7.55 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. DMarket has a market cap of $7.55 million and $59,027.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00253200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00097267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01594698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00187475 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

