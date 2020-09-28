DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.21 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
