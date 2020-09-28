Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.73. Docusign has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.49, for a total value of $9,232,945.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $40,325,483. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Docusign by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Docusign by 97.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $33,188,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Docusign by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

