Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $445.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.48.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $418.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.08. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

