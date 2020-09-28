Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DIIBF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

DIIBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

