Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

