DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $210,424.72 and approximately $35.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009778 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

