Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1,461.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 580,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the first quarter worth about $580,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the second quarter worth about $893,000.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

