Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Head to Head Review

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 39.78% 7.38% 4.40% Howard Hughes -15.42% -2.30% -0.94%

This table compares Duke Realty and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 13.88 $428.97 million $1.44 25.33 Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 2.44 $73.96 million $1.71 33.72

Duke Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Duke Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58 Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Duke Realty presently has a consensus target price of $37.91, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Howard Hughes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

