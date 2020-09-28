Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.09.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

