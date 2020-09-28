Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) vs. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Critical Review

Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dunxin Financial and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 1 7 5 0 2.31

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear -10.14% 0.37% 0.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dunxin Financial and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.82 $4.13 million N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.42 $259.81 million $1.66 12.18

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dunxin Financial has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Dunxin Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.