DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of KSM opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

