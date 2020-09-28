Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DYSL stock remained flat at $$0.84 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

