Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 809,934 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after buying an additional 689,170 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,328,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 121,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

