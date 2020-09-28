DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.57 ($6.55).

KCO stock opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $526.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of €6.59 ($7.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.39.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

