e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $124.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00427704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,602 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,279 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.