e-Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00426405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,671 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,348 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

