e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post $68.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $63.08 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $67.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $296.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $307.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 7,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,311. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 33,930 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $644,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,599 shares of company stock worth $8,136,433 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 301,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 920,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

