E-L Financial Corp Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

E-L Financial stock opened at C$661.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$674.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$668.21. E-L Financial has a 1 year low of C$485.00 and a 1 year high of C$840.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 60.51 and a current ratio of 61.55.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported C$108.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

