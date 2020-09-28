E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 48,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EONGY shares. Commerzbank raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

