Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $3.39 on Monday. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Ealixir Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ealixir Inc

