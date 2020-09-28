Earneo Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Earneo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $25,356.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00073744 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001312 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000417 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00108358 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008545 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

