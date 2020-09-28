Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 257.1% in September

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Earth Science Tech stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Earth Science Tech has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

