Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Deep Well Oil & Gas (NYSE:DWOG) Head to Head Comparison

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 5.51% 5.99% 4.58% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78%

23.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.90 $720,000.00 $0.92 2.88 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 91.82%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

