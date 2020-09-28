Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eastgroup Properties has a payout ratio of 132.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

EGP opened at $128.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

