EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in September

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.