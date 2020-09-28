EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in September

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

