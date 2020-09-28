easyJet’s (EJTTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

