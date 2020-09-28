Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 494.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period.

ETB stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

