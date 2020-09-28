eBoost (EBST) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $138,220.29 and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00429006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

