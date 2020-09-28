ECC (ECC) Price Down 1% This Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, ECC has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ECC has a market cap of $2.72 million and $10.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.18 or 1.00118015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

