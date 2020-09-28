EchoLink (EKO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147,389.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $147,389.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.71 or 0.04638416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

