EchoLink Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $139,054.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.05 or 0.04836916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056574 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033785 BTC.

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

