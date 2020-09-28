Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. Echostar has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Echostar by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.