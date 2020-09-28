Eden Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $996,711.18 and $30,981.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00243048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00098822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.01558297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00193225 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

