Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Edge has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $2,406.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.04715476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

