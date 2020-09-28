Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 35.1% during the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 154,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,438.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,463,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

