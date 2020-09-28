EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Santander raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.