eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. 21,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,045. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,909.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 689,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after buying an additional 617,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after buying an additional 367,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,830,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

