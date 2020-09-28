Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $811,550. 71.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.